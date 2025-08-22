Lancashire-based property developer Breck has lodged plans for more than 80 affordable homes for a former cricket and bowling club in Liverpool.

Breck, which is based in Bamber Bridge, and run by Poulton man Andy Garnett, has applied to build 81 properties on the site of the former Huyton Cricket and Bowling Club.

The proposal includes a combination of one to four-bedroom houses and bungalows for rent and shared ownership. Breck will also renovate the club's grade II-listed pavilion, originally built in 1875.

The 6.5 acre site, on Huyton Lane, has been largely unused since Huyton Cricket and Bowling Club folded in 2009. It was purchased by Breck in October 2024 and the planning submission follows extensive pre-application discussions with Knowsley Council and engagement with residents close to the site.

Breck is also in advanced discussions with a registered affordable housing provider to acquire and manage the housing units on completion.

Andy Garnett, managing director of Breck, said: "Since we acquired the site last year, we've been working closely with a wide range of stakeholders including Knowsley Council, local residents and English Heritage to ensure our plans provide real, long-term benefits to the Huyton community.

"There is a strong need for high-quality affordable housing across Merseyside and this development will provide new homes which local families, couples and individuals can be proud of, while breathing fresh life into a heritage asset which has been part of the community for generations."