A ‘high quality’ bar specialising in wine and craft beer is planned for Euxton.

The owners of Euxton Mills in Wigan Road want to provide a new facility in a former tanning shop in Talbot Row, which they say will “diversify the range of establishments in Euxton and provide local residents with a different experience from that which currently exists.”

The proposal - for the former Sunset Boulevard site - is for a public bar area at the front of the building including nine tables with a combination of chairs and banquette seating with an enclosed bar area in the corner. To rear of the premises public toilets are to be installed with a non-public storage area for the storage of beers, wines, spirits and other snacks and drinks sold at the bar.

The proposed opening hours are 12-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 12pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be no live music at the premises.

To reduce the noise impact on the first floor flat, it is proposed that a metal frame suspended celling is connected to the existing concrete celling using acoustic celling backets.

The agent for applicant Chris Maughan said: “The proposed use will provide a community facility and a place where people can meet and socialise, it will make use of an otherwise vacant unit providing for the adaptation of the centre strengthening it. The application proposal will improve and enhance the Local Centre.”

A decision will be made by Chorley Borough Council in coming weeks.