World-famous buns will soon be coming to Lancashire, after a global cafe chain announced it was opening in the red rose county.

PappaRoti, which started in Malaysia in 2003, now has more than 500 branches worldwide - but currently only operates in Manchester in the UK.

This week, bosses announced that a second UK location would be opening in Blackburn.

Taking to social media, bosses said: “It’s official - Blackburn, we’re on our way! 🎉We’re beyond excited to announce that our world-famous coffee and buns are coming to town! 👑”

Although the chain hasn’t officially announced the location, they have released a video showing a PappaRoti canvas covering a building - and a quick search of Google earth reveals that it is the ChoccoBerry and the Belgian Waffle Company site in Whalley Range - across from Chaiiwala.

PappaRoti is opening in this location in Blackburn | Google/PappaRoti/Canva

What to expect

PappaRoti is known for its buns which have a glazed crunchy surface on top of sweet caramelized coffee pastry and a secret luscious pastry of salted butter in their fluffy inside. They also offer a range of teas, coffees, shakes, icecreams, savory snacks and desserts.

Reaction

On social media, fans have expressed their delight at the news. One person said: “ Finally! No more having to travel to Manchester and battle for parking”. Another said: “ Omg YESSSSS! Blackburn is about to be 🔥!!!!”

Opening date details are yet to be announced.