Global cafe chain known for its signature coffee-caramel-coated buns coming to Lancashire - here's where
PappaRoti, which started in Malaysia in 2003, now has more than 500 branches worldwide - but currently only operates in Manchester in the UK.
This week, bosses announced that a second UK location would be opening in Blackburn.
Taking to social media, bosses said: “It’s official - Blackburn, we’re on our way! 🎉We’re beyond excited to announce that our world-famous coffee and buns are coming to town! 👑”
Although the chain hasn’t officially announced the location, they have released a video showing a PappaRoti canvas covering a building - and a quick search of Google earth reveals that it is the ChoccoBerry and the Belgian Waffle Company site in Whalley Range - across from Chaiiwala.
What to expect
PappaRoti is known for its buns which have a glazed crunchy surface on top of sweet caramelized coffee pastry and a secret luscious pastry of salted butter in their fluffy inside. They also offer a range of teas, coffees, shakes, icecreams, savory snacks and desserts.
Reaction
On social media, fans have expressed their delight at the news. One person said: “ Finally! No more having to travel to Manchester and battle for parking”. Another said: “ Omg YESSSSS! Blackburn is about to be 🔥!!!!”
Opening date details are yet to be announced.
