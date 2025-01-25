Heroin and crack cocaine drug dealers jailed as police crackdown on organised crime in Fleetwood
Kenneth Blinkhorn, 54, formerly of Hatfield Avenue, and Thomas Cawley, 28, of Lindel Road, appeared in court facing multiple drug-related charges.
Blinkhorn was sentenced to six years for conspiring to supply crack cocaine, possessing heroin with intent to supply, and being involved in the distribution of both heroin and cocaine.
Cawley was jailed for three-years and two-months after being convicted of supplying both heroin and crack cocaine.
Wyre NHP Inspector, Martin Wyatt said – “Sentences such as these highlight the collective commitment of partners and the community of Wyre in tackling organised crime.
“This type of criminality will not be tolerated, and we will be relentless in our pursuit of those causing harm through drug dealing on the streets of Lancashire.
“The message is simple, if you are involved in the supply of drugs or linked to criminality, we will find you and put you in prison."
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.