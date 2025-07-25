The family of a 15-year-old boy who tragically died on a motorway have paid a loving tribute to him.

Israel Iyabor, sadly died on Sunday after crash on the M60 which closed it in both directions.

Hyde United Football Club where Israel Iyabor played have said they are devastated by his passing | Hyde United Football Club

A spokesperson for GMP said: “Officers were called to reports of a concern for welfare on the M60.

“Sadly, a 15-year-old boy died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

Dozens of flowers have been laid at the scene as many pay tribute to the tragic teen.

His heartbroken family who have now set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs have paid tribute to him.

They said: “With heavy hearts, we share the devastating loss of Israel, who was a very integral part of the lives he touched.

“Israel was a son, brother and most importantly a friend.

“Israel would often be described as a very light hearted, jokey and full of ambition. He was a comedic and care free person.

“He relentlessly wore his heart on his sleeve. He was a shoulder to cry for those around him.

“It’s heartbreaking that he only had such a short but impactful and unforgettable time on earth with us.”

They added: “He had a deep love for sports, specifically martial arts and football, which he excelled at.

“He also had a deep devotion for his faith, actively participating in church and being involved within the youth sector at church.

“Although, his life came to an abrupt end, he touched many hearts whilst on earth.

“His death was shocking and unimaginable as he was such a big part of the community around him including his school, football team and friends and family.

“Many teachers, friends, family have been left distraught by his abrupt death. He was truly a shining start and his memory will live on in all the lives he touched.

“We are now reaching out for support asking to be able to provide him with the dignified farewell that he deserves.

“Our goal is to be able to fund the costs for his funeral, burial and memorial and support our family during such a devastating and distressing time.

“Any amount you can give, no matter how small, will make a difference in our life and he deeply appreciated. If you are unable to give please consider sharing this page to bring awareness.”

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page click here.