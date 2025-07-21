Breaking
Heartbreak as 15-year-old boy killed in M60 crash
A 15-year-old boy has sadly died after a motorway crash yesterday which closed it in both directions.
A travel warning was issued yesterday evening for the M60 Greater Manchester ahead of the Oasis concert at Heaton Park after the crash.
It was shut in both directions between J19 Rhodes Interchange (Middleton, Manchester (Cen) A576) and J21 Broadway Interchange (Chadderton A663).
Providing an update a spokesperson for GMP said: “Officers were called to reports of a concern for welfare on the M60 yesterday.
“Sadly, a 15-year-old boy died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”