Breaking

Heartbreak as 15-year-old boy killed in M60 crash

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 09:45 BST
A 15-year-old boy has sadly died after a motorway crash yesterday which closed it in both directions.

A travel warning was issued yesterday evening for the M60 Greater Manchester ahead of the Oasis concert at Heaton Park after the crash.

A 15-year-old boy has sadly died following a crash on the M60 yesterday eveningplaceholder image
A 15-year-old boy has sadly died following a crash on the M60 yesterday evening | S

Join our Lancashire Post daily newsletter - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was shut in both directions between J19 Rhodes Interchange (Middleton, Manchester (Cen) A576) and J21 Broadway Interchange (Chadderton A663).

Sign up for our weekly digest newsletter for the latest stories in Manchester

Providing an update a spokesperson for GMP said: “Officers were called to reports of a concern for welfare on the M60 yesterday.

“Sadly, a 15-year-old boy died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice