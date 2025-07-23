He was a beautiful boy - tragic M60 teen's girlfriend's mum pays tribute
Israel Lyabor, sadly died on Sunday after crash on the M60 which closed it in both directions.
A spokesperson for GMP said: “Officers were called to reports of a concern for welfare on the M60.
“Sadly, a 15-year-old boy died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”
Dozens of flowers have been laid at the scene as many pay tribute to the tragic teen.
Louise Lomas, whose teen daughter was Israel’s girlfriend, paid tribute to him calling him a “beautiful boy”.
She said: “He was just a beautiful boy, he made my daughter very happy and her him too, I felt safe when they was together like her protect her from anything.
“He will be truly missed.”
Also paying tribute was Hyde United Football Club who observed a minute’s silence before a match yesterday.
A spokesperson for the club said: “The club is devastated to hear the tragic news that Israel Iyabor, a cherished member of our junior football family, has sadly passed away.
“Israel was more than just a talented young footballer. He was an influential, bubbly character.
“His love for the game lit up every training session and matchday and his coaches describe him as an absolute joy to coach and a privilege to watch on the pitch.”
Manchester Panthers Junior FC added: “Israel was a wonderful young man, a brilliant footballer, and a true friend to everyone at Manchester Panthers Junior Football Club.
“As we say goodbye, we take comfort in knowing that heaven has gained a shining star.
“We believe he has been welcomed with open arms into a better place; a place where he can continue to shine as brightly as he did here with us.”