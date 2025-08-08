Hare & Sounds fundraiser to be held at Clayton Conservative Club to help raise funds to save Accrington pub
A Hare & Sounds fundraiser will be held at Clayton-le-Moors Conservative Club next month for the Hare and Hounds pub which has been put up for sale on Rightmove.
The fundraiser, which is earmarked for Saturday, September 13, from 2pm-7pm, will include things such as a family pub quiz, raffles and face-painting.
From 7pm will be adults only with a live band.
Shutting the much loved community pub, a spokesperson for Thwaites had previously said that it was not viable to keep it open.
A ‘Save the Hare and Hounds’ group was then set up with numerous fundraisers, and meetings to see what could be done to save it.
However, the latest public meeting, which was held at Enfield Cricket Club in Accrington on Thursday, July 24, at 7pm, revealed a low turnout of people.
A spokesperson for Help Save the Hare & Hounds campaign said they needed an engaged community who are prepared to put themselves out to get this pub back open.
A poll was then devised asking if locals ‘Still want the Hare & Hounds?’ to which 81 per cent voted yes.
Following the voting results, a drop in night to save the Hare and Hounds has also been set up for next Tuesday at The Albion 7.30pm - 8.30pm.
