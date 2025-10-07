A shop that has served a Lancashire village for almost 80 years will soon close.

Blundells Hardwear in Liverpool Road, Longton, was established in 1948 by Ron and Evelyn Blundell, then taken over by their son Graham. In October 2015, on Graham’s retirement, it was sold to Nick Thompson who said he was fulfilling a long-held ambition to own a hardware shop.

Now, Nick too wants to retire, and over the weekend, signs appeared in the shop windows, announcing a 20 per cent off clearance sale as the shop is closing.

An announcement on social media said: “After many wonderful years, it is with great sadness that we announce Blundells Hardware will be closing its doors at the end of October. It’s been an honour to help you build, fix, and create - from the smallest DIY jobs to bigger projects and it is now time for Nick to enjoy his well-earned retirement.

“Thank you for letting us be a part of the community, you welcomed us with open arms and we’ve loved getting to know all of you (and your dogs!). Longton has always been more than just customers you’ve been our neighbours and friends.”

The news has been met with shock from the local community, many of whom commented that ‘Longton won’t be the same’. One person said: “There’s a saying in our house; “I bet they will sell it at Blundell’s”. Sad to see you go. Best wishes for the future.” Another said: “That’s such sad news for Longton”.

The shop has not yet been knowingly listed for sale on popular commercial property sites.