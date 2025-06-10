‘Gypsy Billionaire’ Alfie Best - who owns a Lancashire caravan site - has savaged Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and given his financial advice to Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury.

In an interview with RacingTipster.com, Mr Best, 55, whose Wyldecrest Parks own Penwortham Residential Park, ripped into the Prime Minister Keir Starmer over recent policy announcements and revealed that he has been asked to help solve the migrant housing crisis.

‘Labour Government is forcing me to snub British workforce’

Keir Starmer has faced a backlash after it emerged that short-term Indian workers coming to the UK and their employers have been granted major tax exemption as part of free trade deal.

Alfie Best said in the interview: “Starmer sold out the British people by doing a deal with India to allow Indian immigrants to come here under a visa and pay no National Insurance for three years. That was a sellout of magnitude beyond belief. People may say to me, ‘aren’t you selling out for British people?’ Yes. That's what this government is forcing people in companies to do. Because if you don't save that 30 per cent you can't compete with the rest of the world.”

‘Desperate councils have asked me to help home migrants’

The UK is facing a housing crisis and is being challenged to accommodate asylum seekers, meaning councils are relying on temporary accommodations like hotels.

Alfie Best, who is now based in Monaco, said councils were being hypocritical. He said: “We've had different boroughs and councils reach out to me whilst I was in Monaco and ask me to help develop sites for the migrant population entering the UK. I think they're looking for any solution they can get. When I was here in the UK, the government didn't like what we did as a business because Park Homes doesn't deliver them the taxation of what housing does. No stamp duty, no land registry fees and Band A council Tax.”

‘Nigel Farage is right - Great Britain is suffocating itself’

Alfie Best agrees with Reform UK's MPs who want to see migrants that are intercepted while crossing the English Channel returned to France. He said: “I'm going to be very blunt with you. The solution isn't rehousing immigrants. The solution is to stop them. Nigel Farage said they would stop them at the beaches and quite rightly. We in the UK seem to be saving everybody else but not saving ourselves. We seem to be saving everybody else and suffocating. If Britain doesn't put itself first, it will come last."

What I’d advise Tyson Fury to do with his £150m fortune

Tyson Fury has amassed a £150m personal fortune from his boxing career and now he is retired once again, the Gypsy King has been told to expand his property portfolio.

Alfie Best said: “I’d tell Tyson to never invest in what other people are telling you to, unless you've researched it first. Because otherwise, if it goes wrong, you only tend to blame that person that gave you the advice as if they're a guru. Always be responsible for your own decisions. I'm in love with property, so my advice for him would always be based around investing in property.”