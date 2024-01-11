Alfie Best: 'Gypsy Billionaire' Penwortham caravan park owner gets his own Amazon Prime documentary
Alfie Best founded Wyldecrest Parks, one of Europe's largest operators of residential static home parks.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new Amazon Prime documentary has been released, showing the rise of Alfie Best, the UK's richest Gypsy.
Mr Best, 53, is the owner of Wyldecrest Parks, which runs Penwortham Residential Park.
Last year, Mr Best hit the headlines when he was ordered to undo work at the site, where he was filmed as part of ITV's Undercover Big Boss.
Planning Inspector Zoe Franks determined that the excavation of an embankment to create more space for homes at the site offf Stricklands Lane was in breach of planning policies.
Documentary
Alfie Best started his first business at 14 buying and selling cars and vans, and spent years transforming ideas into a thriving business. Now his journey to becoming super-wealthy has been charted by Amazon.
They describe the hour-long documentary as an exploration into the ‘Gypsy Billionaire’, after being “born in a caravan on the side of the road, Alfie Best becomes the richest Gypsy in the world, tackling the biggest challenge of modern times.”
Currently, the documentary is trending among the most watched documentaries section, available to rent for 99p or buy for £2.99.
Speaking to GB News Alfie said: We're born where we are in life. We have to accept that and then go on from it. For me, I am a gypsy. You know, just because a cow is born in a stable doesn't make it a horse."
He added: "Nelson Clark was the first gypsy that I ever saw that owned a Rolls Royce. And, a Rolls Royce is something that carries aspiration, and it's British through and through and for me, I think those things make us British and make us great. I believe anybody can achieve any of their goals. It doesn't matter where you are, who you are, where you're from."
Other work
As well as his caravan park business, Alfie also runs Best Park Home Finance, Kyoto Clearance and Wylde Events. He also set up the Wyldecrest Charitable Trust which supports residents who live in the Wyldecrest Parks in their daily lives.