Preston’s Tickled Trout Hotel has closed to the public and will now be used to house Afghan refugees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Macdonald hotel, close to the M6 and River Ribble, has been selected for use under the government’s Afghan resettlement scheme.

The Ministry of Defence said the Afghans have been granted a legal right to remain in the UK after risking their lives supporting UK forces during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel, close to the River Ribble and M6, was selected for use by the Minister of Defence under the government’s Afghan resettlement scheme | Lancashire Post / National World

The Tickled Trout Hotel is longer taking bookings for events or stays after this weekend. It’s not known at this stage how long the hotel will remain closed to the public.

It is understood staff will be retained, but have been told they have the option to take a break and return to work once the temporary use under the Afghan scheme is completed.

The hotel will not be operated by Serco, a private company that holds a contract with the UK Home Office to provide accommodation and support services for asylum seekers. Instead, it is said to be a private arrangement between the Ministry of Defence and the Macdonald Hotel group.

The Tickled Trout Hotel near the M6 in Preston is longer taking bookings for events or stays after this weekend. It’s not known at this stage how long the hotel will remain closed to the public | Lancashire Post / National World

It is understood the MoD will provide all the required care for the families, who have been granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK. This will include basic provisions, employment support, health, education, and orientation to help them settle permanently in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Facebook, county councillor for Preston East, Reform’s Luke Parker - whose district borders the Tickled Trout - said the arrangement is a “transitional measure” and “exclusive to those who assisted the UK Government in frontline roles”.

So far, more than 30,000 at-risk Afghans have been permanently relocated to the UK after their lives were deemed at risk under the Taliban following the withdrawal of US and UK troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

Reform’s Luke Parker said: “We are led to believe that the Tickle Trout site is being temporarily used to accommodate Afghan individuals and families who directly supported British Armed Forces during overseas operations.

“This arrangement has reportedly been made between the Ministry of Defence and the site’s management. Serco is not involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand this is a transitional measure, and that the site’s use is intended to be temporary and exclusive to those who assisted the UK Government in frontline roles.

“We fully recognise the concerns of local residents and will continue to seek clarity and accountability. Ensuring public reassurance and transparency remains a priority.”

The hotel in Preston New Road, close to the M6 at Junction 31, falls under the jurisdiction of South Ribble Borough Council, who were approached for comment.

Macdonald Hotels, South Ribble Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, the Home Office and the Ministry of Defence were approached for comment.