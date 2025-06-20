A groundbreaking £2 million youth and community centre has opened in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Foxton Youth and Community Centre, located in the Avenham district of the city, has been funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)’s Youth Investment Fund, following a successful bid in 2022. The centre has been designed by local young people, who also led the government funding bid.

The old centre, which was created by Reverend Brian Foxton in 1969, was demolished in 2024 to pave the way for the new facility. Working alongside Foxton’s procured architect John Bridge and construction partner Tyson Construction, the design of the building and the funding application was led by Foxton’s Youth Forum, comprising over 15 children who helped shaped the full specification of the building from the layout and décor to the functionality and fittings of each room.

What is it like?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new centre features a double-height main space with mezzanine floor, which will allow Foxton to hold multiple indoor sessions at the same time. In addition, there is a first-floor balcony for outdoor events and gatherings.

Also included in the new centre is a dedicated gaming room and a further first floor space featuring a training room and dance space, which will be used for a wide range of events including dance classes and meetings. There is also a new dedicated open-plan office space for the charity’s staff.

The main room of the new centre includes a moveable stage for performances. The space can also be fully utilised for activities such as pool and table tennis. Outside, there will be new trees and hedges as well as low level lighting to provide increased security at night.

New £2m Foxton Youth and Community Centre opens | submit

Sara Muszynska, High Sheriff Young Citizen of the Year and member of Foxton’s Youth Forum, said: “What made the old Foxton centre so special was us and our friends could go to be ourselves, meet new people and feel comfortable - those are the memories we will keep forever. We are delighted to be a part of creating this for our community. We have been part of it from day one and at Foxton we feel heard. It was built by young people for young people, and it shows what young people are capable of. At Foxton we feel like it’s home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeff Marsh, who will retire as Foxton CEO in the summer, said: “Our old centre held so many brilliant memories for those who have been involved with Foxton over the past 50 years, but it needed a huge amount of work and had real limitations, which restricted the services we could provide. The new centre will enable us to hold a greater range of activities and services, hold multiple indoor sessions simultaneously for the first time, as well as have modern facilities for our staff.

“The funding from DCMS only covered the construction so we started a Furnish Foxton appeal which has seen numerous local businesses come forward to provide us with further funding and donations to equip the new building. We are still in need of support in cash donations to complete our furnish Foxton appeal. Our thanks go to DCMS and local businesses.”

Cath Coffey, who will transition from Foxton’s Senior Youth and Community Manager to CEO in the summer, said: “Foxton is passionate about young people’s voices being heard as well as influencing our organisation and the wider community. The young people have been at the heart of this project and that’s exactly what makes it so special. They chose everything from the toilet doors and plug sockets for their phones to the choices of furniture and the kitchen specification. The children poured their heart and soul into every stage of what has been a tough journey - we couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve achieved.”

John Bridge, director at Studio John Bridge, said: “It’s been inspiring to work with the young people and see the deep understanding they have of how issues like sustainability and energy efficiency influence the design of buildings. The new centre will futureproof the charity so its impact can continue, and grow, over the coming generations.”

Other services

In addition to its youth and community work, Foxton also provides services for vulnerable women across Preston as well as running a homeless Day Centre on Fox Street in Preston city centre.