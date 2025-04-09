Disability Equality North West celebrates new home in Preston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disability Equality North West (DENW) is proud to announce a major milestone for disabled people in the region, with the charity officially signing a lease on the entire building at Banister House in Preston, with their aim to create a new Community Hub for disabled people.

Disability Equality North West’s Chief Executive, Mel Close told us “This is a significant and positive move for disabled people and in the history of our organisation. DENW is a ‘User led Disabled People’s Organisation’ (DPO), run and controlled by disabled people. Having a new, larger base means more opportunities to support our community, deliver inclusive events, and continue building a stronger voice for disabled people.”

Although having only completed the move from Church Street at Christmas, there has been a long wait to get the all-clear to sign the lease on Bannister House – but that took place on Monday of this week. During this time DENW has kept its community connections as strong as ever, running ‘Community Hub’ On Tour events across the city, to stay connected with members and offer support in creative ways and spaces. These events have been a real success and will continue throughout the coming months, when the team are then looking forward to hosting events and delivering services in their new home at Sedgwick Street, we’d also like to thank those who have helped with venues; the Foxton centre, Preston City Council, Plungington Community Centre, Lune St Methodist Church and others, we’ve appreciated the support.

While it will take some time to get the building ready to open, all of DENW’s services remain fully operational and can be accessed via email or phone. The new Community Hub will be a warm, welcoming, and much more accessible environment, offering an exciting space for both the DENW team and it’s members, and the wider community.

DENW's CEO, Mel Close

DENW extends heartfelt thanks to everyone for their patience and support during the move. An official opening and VE Day celebration is being planned for May, so keep an eye on our member emails and social media platforms for more details !

Before the official opening in May, DENW is inviting members, supporters, and local residents to a soft opening drop-in session to take a look around on Thursday 24th April 10.30am – 1.00pm - No booking required – just drop in for a tour and a chat. Feedback is warmly welcomed.

As preparations continue, DENW is appealing for local businesses to help - decorators, donations of paint, kitchen equipment, and vinyl flooring to help bring the space to life. If you can help, please do get in touch via email: [email protected]

To receive further information on the community hub official opening, information on our support services, membership news and future events, email: [email protected] to join the membership list.