Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent call has been made for private donations to help ensure the future of a charity looking after Preston’s most vulnerable people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foxton, which delivers a wide range of services from its Foxton Youth and Community centre in Avenham, a Homeless Day Centre on Fox Street in Preston, and provides a women’s centre for vulnerable women across Preston, has launched the Friends of Foxton appeal, inviting local businesses to pledge financial support and help ensure the future of its vital services.

Foxton’s current funding model comprises of a mix of fundraising sources including grants from charitable trusts, one-off individual and business donations, income from charitable activities, grants, and a series of long-term private sector supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s new Friends of Foxton initiative provides businesses and individuals with a range of options for monthly or annual financial donations to support the running on the charity.

The impact:

£83 provides support to a rough sleeper in crisis

£120 provides homework sessions for young people struggling in school and college

£208 feeds young people for a week at Foxton’s youth club

£416 helps provide drop-in services at Foxton’s women’s centre

£600 supports women with trained sexual violence advocates

CGI of the new Foxton Youth and Community centre | submit

Jeff Marsh, Foxton CEO, said: “Although Foxton receives some local government grants, it’s never guaranteed and often depends on changing political priorities. “That’s why private donations from individuals and businesses are absolutely vital. They’re the lifeblood of what keeps Foxton running.”

New Youth and Community Centre

Earlier in the year, Foxton also launched its ongoing Furnish Foxton appeal, asking for crucial donations from businesses and members of the public to help furnish its new £2.4m Youth and Community Centre.

The construction of the new centre was funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)’s Youth Investment Fund, following a successful bid in 2023. The old centre was demolished in 2024 with building work on track for a June 2025 opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the appeal has raised nearly £38,000. The charity estimates that it needs a further £27,000 worth of donations to equip and fit the building ahead of opening. Jeff added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the businesses that already support us, and we believe there are many more out there who would be just as keen to get involved.

“We’re at a pivotal point as a charity. As we approach the opening of our new youth and community centre combined with a recent drop in government funding towards our homeless services, we’re now looking to the future. It’s imperative that we build a sustainable stream of funding to secure the future of our services across Preston, and our Friends of Foxton initiative invites local businesses to pledge their support towards this.”

More information on the scheme can be found at: https://thefoxton.org/work-with-us/friends-of-foxton . Alternatively, contact Foxton on 01772 555925 or email [email protected]