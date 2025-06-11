The grieving mum of a teenage Lancashire cyclist killed in a road accident has appealed for motorists to show more caution around riders.

Aidan Worden, 18, died when he was involved in a collision with a car on Blacksnape Road, Darwen, in February 2025.

Preston Coroners Court heard that champion cyclist Aidan was on a training ride with his clubmates when he collided with a BMW coming in the opposite direction.

Aidan Worden tragically died after a road accident in Darwen, Lancashire (Image: 360 Cycling/Facebook) | 360 Cycling/Facebook

Aidan's back wheel had "kicked up", leading him to cross the white line in the middle of the road. A police investigation found no fault on the part of the car driver.

Assistant coroner Richard Taylor recorded a conclusion of death as a result of a road traffic collision at an inquest into Aidan's death.

Aidan's mum Helen said after the hearing that the family would never know exactly what caused the accident.

She added: “It happened in a split second. That's why it's so important for drivers to be very aware and slow down.”

The inquest heard that Aidan, a BMX champion who had switched to road racing, had been born in Bury and had moved with his family to Station Road, New Longton.

In February he was involved in a road traffic collision in Blacksnape Road, Darwen. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved and sadly died of multiple injuries.

PC Rachel Carbery told the inquest that the road was predominately straight. The carriageway was around 5.4 metres wide and it was a clear day.

As Aidan and his group of three other cyclists rode along, the road was downhill with cars parked outside nearby houses.

PC Carbery said there was enough room for the cyclists to safely pass the parked cars.

Analysis of CCTV showed that the group was travelling at around 39mph, slowing down to 30mph nearing the collision site.

Just before impact, Aidan's back wheel "kicked up", causing him to cross the white line.

PC Carbery said the female BMW driver reacted within a second and braked, but it was too late.

The driver said she had no explanation for what happened.The BMW was travelling at 30mph and stopped within a short distance.

Joseph Cadwallader, coach from the 360 Cycling Club, said a group of around 18 to 20 riders were involved. All riders were given a safety briefing before the ride, and the presence of parked cars was mentioned.

Coroner Mr Taylor said Aidan was a very experienced cyclist and was enjoying a route he had done before.

He apologised to Aidan's family for not being able to provide them with the answers to all their questions.

He said something happened to Aidan's wheel, and he was trying to correct his position in the road when the collision happened.

Mr Taylor read out a eulogy from Aidan's parents Helen and Jason, who described him as a ‘loving son and brother’.

They added: “He achieved so much in his 18 years. We are deeply saddened that we will never know what he would have achieved.”