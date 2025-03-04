Aidan, 18, was talented at his chosen sport but was also described as being ‘pleasant, unassuming and enthusiastic by cycling colleagues.

He showed early promise as a BMX rider but then moved into road racing and was the current national 25TT Junior Champion.

The teenager, who grew up in the New Longton area of South Ribble, had been a member of Bury-based cycling team 360 Cycling for more than three years.

His funeral service was held at All Saints Parish, New Longton today (Tuesday March 4), followed by a reception at Mere Brow Village hall.

Aidan died on February 1 after a collision with a car on Blacksnape Road, Hoddlesdon, Darw, whilst on a training ride.

Coach Joe Cadwallader said Aidan was well-respected as a cyclist and mechanic, and a mentor to others on the team, saying he would be "very much missed".

He added: "He never judged anyone, and always supported others.”

Here are some pictures of the funeral cortege, which brought New Longton to a standstill as hundreds of cyclists join ed the funeral cortege to pay their respects.

1 . The funeral of teenage cycling champion Aidan Worden The funeral of teenage cycling champion Aidan Worden, 18, tragically killed in crash, brings New Longton to a standstill as hundreds of cyclists join the funeral cortege | Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . The funeral of teenage cycling champion Aidan Worden The funeral of teenage cycling champion Aidan Worden, 18, tragically killed in crash, brings New Longton to a standstill as hundreds of cyclists join the funeral cortege | Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . The funeral of teenage cycling champion Aidan Worden The funeral of teenage cycling champion Aidan Worden, 18, tragically killed in crash, brings New Longton to a standstill as hundreds of cyclists join the funeral cortege | Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . The funeral of teenage cycling champion Aidan Worden The funeral of teenage cycling champion Aidan Worden, 18, tragically killed in crash, brings New Longton to a standstill as hundreds of cyclists join the funeral cortege | Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales