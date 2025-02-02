Teenage cycling champ tragically killed in crash as police launch appeal

Aidan Worden tragically died after a road accident in Darwen, Lancashire (Image: 360 Cycling/Facebook) | 360 Cycling/Facebook

Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a teenage cycling champion tragically died after a collision with a car during a training ride.

Aidan Worden, 18, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Darwen on Saturday morning (February 1) despite efforts to save him.

Police said the accident happened at 10.28am on Blacksnape Road, Hoddlesdon, Darwen.

Aidan was a talented BMX rider who then moved into road racing and was the current national 25TT Junior Champion.

He was described as being ‘pleasant, unassuming and enthusiastic by cycling colleagues.

They said: "It is with the deepest sadness that today we lost one of our young riders. At around 10.30am, while on a training ride with his mates, Aidan had an accident which resulted in him losing his life.

“Aidan has been part of 360 for over three years, during that time he has developed as a person, man and rider to a level few of us ever achieve. He never judged anyone and always supported others, especially when it came to fixing our bikes.”

DS Matt Davidson, from Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said today: "Our thoughts are with this young man's family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation is underway, and I am appealing for help from the public. If you witnessed this incident, have any dashcam/CCTV/doorbell footage, or any information that could assist us in our investigation, then please get in touch."

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 quoting log 460 of 1st February 2025 or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]