It’s cute, it’s on the tourist trail, and it could be yours.

The Bayley Arms Hotel in Avenue Road, Hurst Green, is on the market for £600,000 with agent Fleurets.

The pub - currently open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - is just a 10-minute drive from Longridge Fell, is close to the start and finish of the Tolkein Trail, and would be a great drop-in location for those visiting Mrs Dowsons Farm and Stonyhurst College.

Bayley Arms, Hurst Green | Rightmove/Fleurets

The two-storey detached stone building offers an open-plan bar trading area, as well as eight letting bedrooms and a two-bed private flat. There is also an enclosed yard, beer garden to the right hand side, and a car park to the right hand side with space for up to 15 vehicles.

No reason has been given publicly for the sale.