Charming village pub close to Stoneyhurst College and the Tolkein Trail is up for sale
The Bayley Arms Hotel in Avenue Road, Hurst Green, is on the market for £600,000 with agent Fleurets.
The pub - currently open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - is just a 10-minute drive from Longridge Fell, is close to the start and finish of the Tolkein Trail, and would be a great drop-in location for those visiting Mrs Dowsons Farm and Stonyhurst College.
The two-storey detached stone building offers an open-plan bar trading area, as well as eight letting bedrooms and a two-bed private flat. There is also an enclosed yard, beer garden to the right hand side, and a car park to the right hand side with space for up to 15 vehicles.
No reason has been given publicly for the sale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.