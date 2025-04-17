4 . Oreo

Oreo is a crazy but lovable seven-month-old Shih Tzu cross. She is an energetic little girl, with lots of energy to burn so she is looking for a family that love to go on adventures that she can tag along with. She does have hip dysplasia in her left hip, currently she is fine and doing well however this will require treatment in the future and she would need a home where she can keep fit and maintain a healthy weight. She gets along with other dogs and enjoys playing with them, therefore she could live with another dog in the house that matches her puppy energy, children of any age but no cats. Photo: RSPCA Preston