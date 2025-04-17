With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Oreo, Tess and Zorro.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Tess
Meet energetic ne-year-old Howard who is a male wire-haired lurcher. He is looking for his forever family to take him on plenty of journeys and adventures. He loves zoomies but is more than happy enough to put the brakes on them if there is some treats involved! Due to his size and boisterousness when playing and running, it is best that he only goes to a home with children of a secondary school age and above. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Roxy
Meet beautiful five-year-old Old Tyme Bulldog cross Roxy. Roxy hasn't had the best start in life unfortunately being let down by humans, due to this Roxy arrived very shut down and worried about everything in life. She is a very timid girl so she needs a family that can help her gain confidence and thrive. She would really benefit from a home with another dog that meets her energy to help boost her confidence and can live can live with children 5+ that are dog savvy. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Archie
Archie is a lovable and bouncy three-year-old male Lurcher. He has been looking for his forever home for a while! Archie is a large boy who loves nothing more than playing and receiving whatever attention he can get! He loves to stretch his legs like any lurcher and will spend most his time trying to get you to play with him whether its inside or out! He e is looking for a home with no other animals and can be rehomed with children 16+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Oreo
Oreo is a crazy but lovable seven-month-old Shih Tzu cross. She is an energetic little girl, with lots of energy to burn so she is looking for a family that love to go on adventures that she can tag along with. She does have hip dysplasia in her left hip, currently she is fine and doing well however this will require treatment in the future and she would need a home where she can keep fit and maintain a healthy weight. She gets along with other dogs and enjoys playing with them, therefore she could live with another dog in the house that matches her puppy energy, children of any age but no cats. Photo: RSPCA Preston
