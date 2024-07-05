Breaking

General Election South Ribble: Labour wins seat from Conservatives as new MP Paul Foster is elected

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 5th Jul 2024, 03:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Voters in South Ribble have made their voices heard as the consituency turns from blue to red.

Labour candidate Paul Foster has been named as the new MP for South Ribble.

The seat was being defended by the outgoing Conservative MP Katherine Fletcher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Labour’s Paul Foster was greeted with applause from party foot soldiers when he walked into the count hall - with party members lining the way for him.

Paul Foster (Labour)Paul Foster (Labour)
Paul Foster (Labour) | National World

Overall turnout in South Ribble - 63.9 percent.

The results:

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative Party) - 13,339 Paul Foster (Labour Party) - 19,840 Andy Hunter (Reform UK) - 8,995 Stephani Mok (Green Party) - 1,574 Ange Turner (Liberal Democrat) - 2,972

Related topics:SeatSouth RibbleLabourTurnoutSoldiersGreen PartyLiberal Democrat

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.