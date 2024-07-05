General Election South Ribble: Labour wins seat from Conservatives as new MP Paul Foster is elected
Labour candidate Paul Foster has been named as the new MP for South Ribble.
The seat was being defended by the outgoing Conservative MP Katherine Fletcher.
Labour’s Paul Foster was greeted with applause from party foot soldiers when he walked into the count hall - with party members lining the way for him.
Overall turnout in South Ribble - 63.9 percent.
The results:
Katherine Fletcher (Conservative Party) - 13,339 Paul Foster (Labour Party) - 19,840 Andy Hunter (Reform UK) - 8,995 Stephani Mok (Green Party) - 1,574 Ange Turner (Liberal Democrat) - 2,972
