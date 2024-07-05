Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters in South Ribble have made their voices heard as the consituency turns from blue to red.

Labour candidate Paul Foster has been named as the new MP for South Ribble.

The seat was being defended by the outgoing Conservative MP Katherine Fletcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour’s Paul Foster was greeted with applause from party foot soldiers when he walked into the count hall - with party members lining the way for him.

Paul Foster (Labour) | National World

Overall turnout in South Ribble - 63.9 percent.

The results: