General Election 2024: Blackburn has a new Independent MP Adnan Hussain after Labour loses by 132 votes
Blackburn has a new Independent MP in a shockingly tight vote split by just 132 votes.
Independent candidate Adnan Hussain has become Blackburn new MP by just 132 votes.
The defending Labour candidate Kate Hollern had been the borough’s MP since 2015.
The final result is in for Blackburn: Kate Hollern - Labour 10,386 Adnan Hussain - Independent 10,518 Jamie McGowan - Conservative 3,474 Denise Morgan - Green 1,416 Craig Murray - Workers Party 7,105 Tiger Patel - Independent 369 Natasha Shah - Independent 86
Tommy Temperley - Reform UK 4,844 Adam Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrat 689
