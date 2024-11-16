Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An incident of criminal damage inside a gaming casino in Preston is being probed by police.

Officers from Lancashire Police were called to Nobles Casino, on Orchard Street in the city centre, after an incident at around 6.03pm on Sunday, November 3.

Police has launched an appeal after criminal damage in Nobles Casino Gaming in Preston | Third party

Police have been investigating the incident and have now issued an appeal to identify the male pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information relating to the incident, can contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact the CrimeStoppers website or directly to the OIC on [email protected] quoting police reference 04/182642/24.