Gaming casino in Preston city centre is target of criminal damage as police launch appeal
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An incident of criminal damage inside a gaming casino in Preston is being probed by police.
Officers from Lancashire Police were called to Nobles Casino, on Orchard Street in the city centre, after an incident at around 6.03pm on Sunday, November 3.
Police have been investigating the incident and have now issued an appeal to identify the male pictured in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises him, or has any information relating to the incident, can contact police on 101.
Alternatively, contact the CrimeStoppers website or directly to the OIC on [email protected] quoting police reference 04/182642/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.