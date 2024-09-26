Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A game-changing £1.4 million centre at Preston College that will help to create the next generation of digital experts has been completed and is ready to welcome the creative stars of the future.

The college’s music, recording and changing facilities in the Visual, Performing Arts and Digital (VPAD) School on its Fulwood campus have been transformed into cutting-edge digital suites, creative and design studios, and a gaming testing room.

It will now provide a home for T-Level courses in a range of digital and creative subjects, including media production, accounting, games design and digital production, design and development.

Construction work to deliver the remodelled building got underway in the summer and is now complete, with the new-look department handed back to the college in time for the start of the new academic year.

Leading architecture, design and masterplanning practice FWP, which has its headquarters in Preston, led the project to create the new learning space. The result is an accessible, modern, state-of-the-art facility which has been designed to develop and nurture creativity.

Mike Turner, associate at FWP, said: “The transformation of the VPAD is a pivotal development for the college and its digital and creative students.

“Our brief was to deliver modern, flexible learning spaces and collaborative workstations and to provide an immersive and interactive learning experience where students are able to thrive.

“The new facility will be the home for the college’s existing digital courses and, with its digital suites sitting alongside design and creative studios, it will also allow the college to further develop new exciting courses in this growing field of opportunity.

“We have worked closely with the college’s digital department staff on the design and the result is very exciting. We’re also proud to be playing our part in helping create opportunities for young people in our home city.”

Kate Simmons, associate at FWP, which also has offices in Manchester and London, said: “The interiors have been designed to appeal to students and to enhance the feeling that this is a place where visual creativity can really thrive.

“It is part of the overall ‘quirky’ design of the new centre, which is aimed at inspiring the next generation of digital talent.

“Preston College has built up a great reputation for developing digital creativity and creating a pipeline of talented people in the sector that businesses across the region can tap into.”

Simon Nixon, Preston College’s principal and chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to have completed the refurbishment of the digital suites and be able to open the doors to this new facility.

“This represents a significant investment in the future of our students, and will not only support our current programmes but will also pave the way for innovative new courses and opportunities.”

He added: “We are particularly grateful to all our partners for their dedication and expertise in bringing this project to life. The new digital facility is more than just a physical space; it’s an investment in our students' future, ensuring they have access to the best tools and environments to succeed in their careers.”

It is the second major Preston College refurbishment involving FWP. In 2021 its team supported the redesign of the college’s construction facility, remodelling the building, with the creation of a bright, modern exterior and a new mezzanine level for the delivery of its new T-Level courses.

The building work was carried out by Longridge-based construction company Carefoot. It was also part of the team that successfully delivered the refurbishment of the college’s construction department.

Preston based building engineering services consultancy Blezard was also part of VPAD project delivery team. Its work on the building’s new cooling and heating system and the instillation of new LED lighting has helped to create the most effective learning environment for the college and its students.

Andrew Cross, managing director at Carefoot, said: “We were delighted to serve as principal contractor for Preston College's new T-Level Digital Suite, which offers students a cutting-edge learning environment, opening new opportunities in digital technology.

“Throughout the project we were fortunate to actively engage in numerous careers activities, providing hands on training through work experience, apprenticeships and supporting a learner through the Preston College Sponsorship Programme.

“We believe it is essential to support and inspire the next generation to explore careers in the construction industry. We extend our sincere thanks to Preston College and FWP for their collaboration on this important project.”

T-Levels are an alternative to A-Levels, apprenticeships and other 16- 19 courses. Equivalent to three A-Levels, a T-Level qualification focuses on the development of technical skills alongside work place skills with a compulsory industry placement of 45 days over two years.