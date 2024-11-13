Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Preston’s oldest and most famous pubs has gone on the market - with question marks over its future.

The Old Black Bull in Friargate, which has history dating back to the 1700s, has been listed both to let, and for sale by owners Greene King.

The pub, which is known for its facing of green-glazed terracotta at ground floor and mock-Tudor style, is being offered on a ‘free of tie’ lease for £36,000, or for sale for £375,000.

The Old Black Bull, Friargate, Preston | Fluerets/Rightmove

Agent Fleurets state that the property, which is Grade II-listed, “May suit alternative use (subject to planning permission).”

When asked about the future of the pub, Greene King said: “The Old Black Bull is currently open and trading like normal. However, we are exploring all options available to us for the future of the pub. We look to be able to share more information in the future.”

No information was provided on jobs or time frames.

Inside the Old Black Bull, Preston | Fleurets

The pub, which includes an open-plan trading area, kitchen, beer garden and three-bed private flat, is currently being operated by a temporary tenant and the agent says “there is an opportunity for an experienced operator to establish a wet led business, together with developing additional food sales.”

History

The pub is said to date back to the late 18th century but was rebuilt around 1900 to an Edwardian design. It was first given listed status in September 1979.