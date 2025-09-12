Funeral details for a much loved Preston rugby player who died after being found in a reservoir at Rivington have been announced.

Daniel Holden, 19, who played for Preston Grasshoppers was pronounced dead at the scene at Lower Rivington Reservoir on Sunday, August 31.

He had been reported missing and last seen close to the reservoirs 48-hours before.

Paying tribute in a joint statement his teammates called him a “fantastic character who made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him”.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Daniel Holden, a former mini junior and much loved current senior player.

“Danny was a fantastic character, full of life, laughter, and positivity. He made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

“His presence will be deeply missed by all within the club and the wider community.”

A funeral mass with no dress code to honour and celebrate Daniel's life will take place on Tuesday, September 16, at 2.30pm at St Thomas of Canterbury Roman Catholic Church, followed by a committal at Overdale Crematorium, West Chapel, at 4pm.

His family has requested family flowers only.

Donations in Daniel's memory may be made to Bolton Mountain Rescue.

If you are struggling and need confidential support, Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.