A Penwortham primary school has closed for the day

A whole school closure has been enforced at Cop Lane Church of England Primary School due to no running water.

United Utilities have been called to fix the issue.

A note on Lancashire County Council’s schools website reads: “No Water, The site supervisor informed the Headteacher that there was no water.

“United Utilities were contacted who said they could come out in 4 hours.

“The HT informed the Chair of Governors and the decision was made to close the school due to no water for sanitation, school dinner provision, handwashing, etc.”

It is not known wether the water will be functional by Monday.

Tarleton Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School part closure

Tarleton Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, located at 72 Church Road, is also part closed due to a roof leak which has caused flooding in the Year R and Year 1 classrooms.

AM: Year 1 - part school closure.

PM: Year 1 - part school closure.

Staff have been advised to close the classrooms until the ceiling dries out.