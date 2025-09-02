Tragedy as body of missing teenager, 19, found in Rivington reservoir
Greater Manchester Police began searching for Daniel Holden, 19, after receiving reports of concern for his welfare.
He was last seen near Lower Rivington Reservoir at around 9pm on Thursday, August 29.
Emergency services, including specialist underwater units, joined the search effort over the weekend.
On Sunday, August 31, officers confirmed a body had been recovered from the reservoir.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Following reports of concern for a man believed to be in the Rivington area, officers were deployed to Lower Rivington Reservoir on Saturday, August 30.
“Tragically, following an underwater search the next day, the body of a 19-year-old man was found.
“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.”