The body of a missing 19-year-old has been recovered from a Lancashire reservoir after a large-scale search by police and specialist teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police began searching for Daniel Holden, 19, after receiving reports of concern for his welfare.

He was last seen near Lower Rivington Reservoir at around 9pm on Thursday, August 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Holden, 19, was last seen near Lower Rivington Reservoir | Greater Manchester Police

Emergency services, including specialist underwater units, joined the search effort over the weekend.

On Sunday, August 31, officers confirmed a body had been recovered from the reservoir.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Following reports of concern for a man believed to be in the Rivington area, officers were deployed to Lower Rivington Reservoir on Saturday, August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tragically, following an underwater search the next day, the body of a 19-year-old man was found.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.”