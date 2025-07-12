The funeral date for a much loved Chorley music store owner has been announced.

Malcolm Allen, who owned and ran Malcolm’s Musicland for over 50 years passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 1, after bravely fighting a decade-long battle with prostate cancer.

The funeral date has been announced by the family of the later Malcolm Allen as a mural went up in the window of his Chorley town centre shop Malcolm's Musicland. | Scott Wilcock AKA Snow Graffiti,

His heartbroken family announced the news on the business Facebook that he had passed away.

The post read: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news of the passing of our wonderful dad and grandad, Malcolm Allen.

“He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 1st, after a courageous decade-long battle with prostate cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

“Malcolm leaves behind his devoted daughters, Lucy and Alice, and his cherished grandchildren, Joseph and Serafina.

“Malcolm and his shop have been a significant presence in Chorley for decades, and his passing has already been deeply felt by so many.

“We miss him terribly.”

A mural of Malcolm has now went up in the window of his Chorley town centre shop Malcolm's Musicland to reme

The art was created by Scott Wilcock AKA Snow Graffiti, who also created the Taylor Swift window art.

His grieving family have now posted details of his funeral for those who wish to attend.

The post read: “In Loving Memory of Malcolm Allen.

“You are warmly invited to join us in remembering and celebrating the life of Malcolm Allen. “

“The funeral procession will pass through Chorley town centre and up Chapel Street with a moment of silence outside Malcolm’s Musicland prior to heading to the Church.

“Anyone who wishes to share in a final moment of farewell is welcome to gather on Chapel Street on Wednesday, 16th July at 1.45pm.”

The Funeral Service will be at 2.15pm at St Barnabas Church, Chapel Lane, Heapey.

They added that all who knew Malcolm are welcome.

The committal and wake following will be a private gathering for family and close friends.