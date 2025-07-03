The Chorley community and further afield were left shocked and saddened by the news that the owner of much loved record shop Malcolm’s Musicland had passed away yesterday.

Malcolm Allen who owned and ran Malcolm’s Musicland for over 50 years passed away peacefully yesterday after a decade-long battle with prostate cancer.

The shop had been closed for the past few days citing family health reasons.

His heartbroken family announced the news on the business Facebook that he had passed away, which was soon flooded with hundreds of comments from well-wishers paying tribute.

Among the well-wishers was Sir Lindsay Hoyle who paid his own tribute by fondley remembering memories.

He said: “It is with great sadness I learnt of the death of my good friend, #Chorley legend, Malcolm Allen of Malcolm’s Musicland.

“I am sure Malcolm’s loss will resonate around Chorley as I know so many of you will have great memories of visits to his Musicland.

“I initially met Malcolm in 1969 when he sold me my first single. Over the ensuing years we got to know each other well, and I am proud to have shared a close personal friendship with him.”

He added: “Outside of running his shop for over 60 years, Malcolm was involved in much throughout the town, supporting local businesses and events, and his loss will leave a gap that will be hard to fill.

“Chorley has lost a local icon and he will be missed by many. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time. It is truly the end of an era.”

Droyt’s Glycerin Soap also paid a heartfelt tribute.

A spokesperson for the business said: “We were so sad to hear about the passing of Malcolm Allen, the man behind Malcolm’s Musicland.

“Malcolm’s shop has been part of Chorley life for over 50 years, and so has he. His passion for music and his kindness made him a true Chorley legend.

“Malcolm went to Highfield County School—just down the road from our factory—and it feels right to pause and remember someone who brought so much to our town.

“Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who knew and loved him.”

His family have asked for donations in his memory to go to Cancer Research UK.