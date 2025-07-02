The fight continues - Accrington locals to hold another public meeting to help save Hare and Hounds pub
Hundreds of heartbroken locals came together to sup their last pint at The Hare & Hounds pub in Clayton-le-Moors before it ceased trading on Sunday, May 10.
Less than a week later, the building, located at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, has appeared on Rightmove via Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, Blackburn, for £495,000.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
However, despite it still being up for sale on the website, a Community Asset Order, also known as Assets of Community Value (ACV), has been now been placed on the building, meaning the community has a chance to bid to purchase it.
Unrelenting in their fight, the Accrington community also set up a GoFundMe set up to help locals join together to buy the pub.
However in a sad update, a spokesperson said the page would be closing but that this is ‘not the end of the journey’.
The public meeting will take place at Enfield Cricket Club in Accrington on Thursday, July 24, at 7pm.
The second public meeting is described as being to “discuss the current state of play, dispell some rumours, and ask for communities help and ideas to get the fundraising off the ground”.
Thwaites Brewery have been approached for comment on the Community Asset Order on a number of occasions, but have failed to respond.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.