Defiant Accrington locals are to hold another public meeting in their fight to save a beloved community pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of heartbroken locals came together to sup their last pint at The Hare & Hounds pub in Clayton-le-Moors before it ceased trading on Sunday, May 10.

Less than a week later, the building, located at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, has appeared on Rightmove via Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, Blackburn, for £495,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another public meeting held by Accrington locals will take place later this month to help save the Hare & Hounds pub | Google

However, despite it still being up for sale on the website, a Community Asset Order, also known as Assets of Community Value (ACV), has been now been placed on the building, meaning the community has a chance to bid to purchase it.

Unrelenting in their fight, the Accrington community also set up a GoFundMe set up to help locals join together to buy the pub.

However in a sad update, a spokesperson said the page would be closing but that this is ‘not the end of the journey’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public meeting will take place at Enfield Cricket Club in Accrington on Thursday, July 24, at 7pm.

The second public meeting is described as being to “discuss the current state of play, dispell some rumours, and ask for communities help and ideas to get the fundraising off the ground”.

Thwaites Brewery have been approached for comment on the Community Asset Order on a number of occasions, but have failed to respond.