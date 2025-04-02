Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fourth teenager, 16, has been arrested after two boys were stabbed near Preston’s Moor Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What happened?

A 15-year-old boy was found with a stab wound after officers responded to a report of an assault on Blackpool Road at around 4pm on Monday.

A fourth teenager, 16, has been arrested after two boys were stabbed in Preston | Lancashire Police

He was taken to hospital where he remained for treatment today. Police described his condition as “serious but stable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second 15-year-old boy also suffered a stab wound but his injury is “not thought to be serious,” according to officers.

What is the latest update?

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit Section 18 wounding yesterday.

He remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.

Has anyone else been arrested?

Three teenage boys from Preston were previously arrested as part of the ongoing investigation:

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and affray.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and affray.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three also remained in custody this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 15-year-old boy was found with a stab wound after officers responded to a report of an assault on Blackpool Road | Google

What has Lancashire Police said about the attack?

Following the incident Det Chief Insp Sean Kelly-Martland, of South CID, said: “I’m sure hearing about this will have caused a great deal of concern and upset in the immediate area and more widely, and I want to reassure people that we have a team of detectives working on this case.

“People will see an increase in our officers in the area, so if you have any concerns or information, please do go and speak to them.

“If you see any footage of the assault circulating on social media, please remember that there are real people who are affected by this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I ask again that you don’t share it and don’t speculate about what happened, but please report it through the appropriate channels.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1001 of March 31.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.