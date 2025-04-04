Four teens charged with double stabbing in Preston's Moor Park
Shortly after 4pm on Monday, March 31, police received a report of a serious assault on Blackpool Road, near to Moor Park.
Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was found to have suffered a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.
A second 15-year-old boy also suffered a stab injury but thankfully that was not serious.
Three boys were arrested on Monday and a fourth boy was arrested on Wednesday.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with section 18 wounding, possession of a bladed article and affray.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with affray and assisting an offender and another 16-year-old boy has been charged with assisting an offender.
All have been remanded to appear before Preston Youth Court later today.
