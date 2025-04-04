Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four teenagers have been charged following a double stabbing in Preston earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 4pm on Monday, March 31, police received a report of a serious assault on Blackpool Road, near to Moor Park.

Four teenagers have been charged with a double stabbing in Moor Park in Preston. | UGC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Teenage boy hospitalised after stabbing in Preston's Moor Park

Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was found to have suffered a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

A second 15-year-old boy also suffered a stab injury but thankfully that was not serious.

Three boys were arrested on Monday and a fourth boy was arrested on Wednesday.

A teenage boy was hospitalised after being stabbed in a park in Preston | Google

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with section 18 wounding, possession of a bladed article and affray.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with affray and assisting an offender and another 16-year-old boy has been charged with assisting an offender.

All have been remanded to appear before Preston Youth Court later today.