Four teens charged with double stabbing in Preston's Moor Park

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 09:49 BST
Four teenagers have been charged following a double stabbing in Preston earlier this week.

Shortly after 4pm on Monday, March 31, police received a report of a serious assault on Blackpool Road, near to Moor Park.

Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was found to have suffered a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

A second 15-year-old boy also suffered a stab injury but thankfully that was not serious.

Three boys were arrested on Monday and a fourth boy was arrested on Wednesday.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with section 18 wounding, possession of a bladed article and affray.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with affray and assisting an offender and another 16-year-old boy has been charged with assisting an offender.

All have been remanded to appear before Preston Youth Court later today.

