Four fire engines attend blaze at Ormskirk commercial building
Early on Sunday morning, four fire engines were called out to a fire at a commercial building in Ormskirk.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th May 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 09:50 BST
Arriving at 4.35am on May 28, four fire engines from Ormskirk, Skelmersdale, and Wigan (of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service) attended the commercial building fire on The Stiles, Ormskirk.
Firefighters used three hose reels, four breathing apparatus, one positive-pressure ventilation unit, and a 9-metre ladder to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for approximately two hours and forty minutes.