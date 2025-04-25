Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The decaying former Subway premises in Blackburn’s Blakey Moor is to become a new restaurant as part of work to create a £50million cultural and leisure quarter in the town centre.

Blackburn with Darwen Council has submitted a planning application to completely refurbish the empty 1930’s building. It proposes to renovate the premises at 3 to 7 Blakey Moor opposite King George’s Hall into a new eaterie.

The authority bought the building in February 2020, before it went to auction, following the closure of the Subway franchise. It is adjacent to the newly renovated Blakey Moor terrace.

The application is for the restoration of the windows, front elevation and gable end, and a new roof. Internally, the space will be remodelled, with restoration of the original staircase, provision of a second staircase to meet fire regulations, new customer toilets and kitchen area, and a new heating system. External works will provide an additional outdoor seating area and will complete the landscaping to the rear of the recently redeveloped Blakey Moor Terrace.

Funding for the refurbishment comes from recent government investment of £20m in Blackburn’s key cultural assets, secured in 2024.

An image of how the completed Blakey Moor development will look with the former Subway building on the left | BWD/LDR

Councillor Phil Riley, leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “This property is an important part of our continued development of the Blakey Moor and Northgate area, which is transforming the historic heart of Blackburn. This planning application is another key milestone in our work in this area, keeping up the momentum on the Cultural Quarter development.

“It’s fantastic that we have been able to allocate funding from government to bring this 1930s building back into use. We have already had some commercial interest in the building and hope to see it open as a restaurant later this year.

“It’s exciting to see more works on the horizon for our Cultural Quarter, providing perfect locations for new restaurants, cafes and bars right in the heart of Blackburn. Having a strong cultural offer is more important than ever before, and redeveloping Blakey Moor, along with the jewel in the crown that is King George’s Hall is vital to this.”

The building first appeared on first appear on a map of Blackburn in 1937. By 1956 the it was listed as Inland Revenue Offices, and during the 1980s the property was in use for retail before it became a fast-food takeaway and sandwich shop. A heritage statement submitted to Blackburn with Darwen Council planners with the application says: “Though its architectural details are simple, 3–7 Blakey Moor plays a valuable role in the wider townscape.“Its restoration and reuse offer a chance not only to preserve a piece of the area’s inter-war heritage, but to bring a currently underused site back into productive use in a way that contributes to the life and character of the Cultural Quarter.

“The property has been empty since early 2020 and is showing clear signs of deterioration, mainly due to a leaking flat roof that needs urgent attention.“At present,neither floor is in a fit state to be let, and the building doesn’t meet basic commercial standards.”