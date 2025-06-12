One of Lancashire’s top destination pubs has been sold to new owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pendle Inn, which was Lancashire Pub of The Year in 2023, has been sold by Thwaites to the Dorbiere pub group, which operates 40 pubs, country inns and student bars throughout the North East, North West and the Midlands. The price has not been revealed, but it was listed for £1m last October.

Dorbiere, part of LWC – the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler – is known for restoring and re-energising historic pubs, keeping them at the heart of their communities.

Improvements

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Pendle Inn, Dorbiere plans to invest in increasing the size of the kitchen, improving the internal layout of the public areas, and updating the site’s self-contained accommodation – all with the aim of enhancing the customer experience while retaining the charm and heritage of this much-loved inn.

Ebrahim Mukadam, Managing Director, LWC/Dorbiere, said: “The Pendle Inn is more than just a pub – it’s a focal point for the local area and a natural hub for walkers exploring Pendle Hill and the Forest of Bowland. We’re proud to be its new custodians and are excited to get to know the local community and visiting ramblers as we breathe new life into this iconic pub.”

Pendle Inn | Fleurets

The sale was overseen by leisure property specialists Fleurets. Alistair Greenhalgh, Fleurets Northwest Divisional Director, added: “We’re pleased to have facilitated the sale of this special property. The Pendle Inn is full of character and history, and I look forward to seeing it continue to thrive and serve the local and visiting community for years to come.”

The property

The property is situated in an area renowned for its stunning views and rich history of witchcraft, within the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty making it a year-round magnet for walkers, cyclists, and tourists, serving as a hub for locals and visitors.

The freehold interest has been sold for the inn, which includes a main bar, cosy snug, games room, spacious dining area, an extensive beer garden, and six self-contained letting cottages.