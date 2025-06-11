Lancashire’s Michelin-starred chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen is to join top names in cooking to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the British Grand Prix.

Discerning guests in Octane Terrace at Silverstone this year will be treated to unique street food from Lisa, as well as Michelin-star chefs Andrew Wong, Angela Hartnett, Paul Ainsworth and Tommy Banks.

Guests will be able to see these world-renowned chefs at work behind their dedicated pop ups, putting the finishing touches to their delectable dishes. To add to the experience, there will also be live music from Sigala at the exclusive Octane Terrace after-party on Saturday, July 5.

Guests are free to choose food and drink from every stand, choosing whatever street food takes their fancy throughout the day – all included in the package.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen. Photo: Northcote.com.

How much does it cost?

Packages available within Octane Terrace are priced at £1,795 for two days access with all the delicious street food from the Michelin Star chefs included in the hospitality package, as well as numerous bars and coffee vendors a plenty. Saturday packages are £555 and Sunday packages are £1,455.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen

The Lancaster-based Masterchef star began working at Northcote in Langho at the age of 23. After 23 years at the restaurant, having played a key role in establishing Northcote's Michelin-star status and its reputation for excellence, she announced her departure in March 2025 with no explanation publicly given. Only weeks later she returned as Chef Patron-Director, with the venue under new management.