Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former BBC North West presenter who has been diagnosed with incurable cancer has paid tribute to a teacher who lost her battle with it.

Beccy Barr from Lancaster said she had reconnected with teacher Kate Rackham, 39, who was diagnosed with oestrogen-receptive breast cancer.

Former BBC newsreader Beccy Barr from Lancaster said she had reconnected with teacher Kate Rackham, 39, who was diagnosed with oestrogen-receptive breast cancer. | UGC

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. The Manchester-based teacher, who shared updates on her life with her 17,000 followers on the X platform, helped set up the Fighting to be Heard charity to raise awareness of the condition and provide support for those with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Rackham, 39, who was diagnosed with oestrogen-receptive breast cancer. | Kate Rackham

A post on her account on Thursday read: “If you’re reading this, it means I have died. But do not cry for me. I have lived my life on my own terms, the way I have wanted to.”

Beccy, who is in her forties, attended the same school and has been diagnosed with abdominal cancer, posted a tribute, saying: “In recent months we reconnected and she was incredibly empathic and supportive of my terminal diagnosis as she handled her own.

“What a wonderful woman.”