In May, 23-year-old Laura Nuttall, a fearless campaigner who raised thousands for brain cancer charities, died after battling a highly invasive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme. Her mum, Nicola, and sister, Gracie, appeared on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning and shared a snippet of the video that Sandra, known for Miss Congeniality and Speed, sent to Laura in the days before she died. In the video Sandra said: “I have just spent the last day and a half looking at the extraordinary life that you have lived so far. It brought shame upon my person because my accomplishments were way below yours but what I've also been looking at is your family. You have an extraordinary family."

Despite being given her prognosis in 2018, Laura went on to complete an incredible bucket list of goals from presenting the BBC weather forecast, to having tea at the Ritz with broadcaster Sophie Raworth.She also went fishing with Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer, met Michelle Obama and watched Fleabag being performed live on stage. In 2021, comedian Peter Kay even came out of retirement to raise money for her treatment, and hosted two live Q&As in her honour.

In a video to Laura days before her death actress Sandra Bullock (pictured) called told the 23-year-old what an extraordinary life she had lived

Ahead of a memorial service that is due to take place tonight (June 27) to celebrate Laura's life, Gracie told BBC Breakfast how proud she was of her sister’s amazing achievements. She said: “She was an amazing sister. The first conversation anyone would ever have with me is, how is your sister? I think Laura changed the world in so many different ways, not just for her family and friends. So many more people know about brain tumours and the damage they can do. Just because she's not here anymore doesn't mean that's a good enough reason to stop speaking about it.”