News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Former BBC North West presenter Beccy Barr diagnosed with incurable cancer

A former BBC North West presenter has been flooded with messages of support after announcing her shock cancer diagnosis.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Beccy Barr from Lancaster has been diagnosed with incurable cancer.

The single mum in her early forties announced the sad news on her Twitter feed on Christmas Eve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Earlier this year I was diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Most Popular
The former BBC North West presenter has been flooded with messages of support after announcing her shock cancer diagnosisThe former BBC North West presenter has been flooded with messages of support after announcing her shock cancer diagnosis
The former BBC North West presenter has been flooded with messages of support after announcing her shock cancer diagnosis

“Two lessons I’ve learned from this distinctly sub-optimal experience:

1) Life is wild.

2) People have an utterly astounding and boundless capacity for love, care and friendship."

Many of her followers were quick to offer their support, with one saying ‘So very sorry to hear this, never stop believing in miracles’, while another added to ‘never ever give up hope’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She originally joined BBC North West Tonight as a presenter and reporter back in March 2013 having spent five years presenting financial news at CNBC in London.

Previously, she was in New York as a reporter with the Bloomberg financial news organisation.

Read More
Samlesbury Hall to hold first ever food and drink festival

She began her career in print journalism as a reporter for The Blackpool Citizen before moving to London to join trade paper Money Marketing.

Alongside her role on North West Tonight, Barr has had stints presenting BBC Radio Lancashire’s breakfast programme, as well as covering business news for BBC Radio 5 Live, presenting Sunday Politics North West and reporting for BBC Inside Out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After nearly 20 years in journalism, she decided to follow in her father Roy’s footsteps and joined Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service in September 2019, admitting she was both 'excited and terrified’.

Related topics:LancasterTwitterPolitics