Pub 'on the beer run' to Blackburn Rovers FC is put up for sale - here's how much for
Gate Street Bar & Grill, in Livesey Branch Road, Blackburn, is less than three miles from Blackburn Rovers Ewood ground and is popular with fans on a matchday.
Formerly the Moorgate Arms and dating back to 1835, the two-storey corner property was given a major overhaul 18 months ago from a wet-led pub to a ‘street bar and grill’. At that time, landlord Robert Barnard said he decided to make the change in order to keep up with current trends.
Since then, the business has gained a solid reputation for its bottomless brunches, street food and drink - some of it served from an Instagrammable Airstream outdoor catering van. It’s rated as 5/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.3/5 on Google Reviews.
It also comes with a private living accommodation which has three bedrooms, a lounge and fitted bathroom and a kitchen. Agent Everard Cole states that it is a “Superb starter business. Inspired by the lively and colorful street food markets of South America and Spain, the pub also benefits from match-day trade.”
No reason for the sale has been publicly given and the business is trading as normal.
