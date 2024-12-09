A Lancashire nursery has been forced to close following flood damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haslingden Hillside Nursery School in Rossendale is currently closed until further notice.

Flooding has closed the Haslingden Hillside Nursery School in Rossendale until further notice. | Google

Lancashire County Council’s website cites the building is getting refurbished from flood damage as the reason and will remain shut until approximately next Monday (December 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The maintained nursery school located on Cedar Avenue offers funded places to children aged nine months to four years.

Breakfast, lunch club and wraparound sessions are available for all children enabling parent's childcare needs to be met.

The nursery is organised into two classes, nine months to two year old (Acorn) and three to four year old classroom (Oak).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times are usually Monday - Friday 7:55am - 4:40pm.

The school’s website also states that the ‘unavoidable’ closure is due to flooding and that they aim to open on Wednesday.

They added that updates will be posted via Parentmail.