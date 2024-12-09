Flooding closes Haslingden Hillside Nursery School in Rossendale

A Lancashire nursery has been forced to close following flood damage.

Haslingden Hillside Nursery School in Rossendale is currently closed until further notice.

Flooding has closed the Haslingden Hillside Nursery School in Rossendale until further notice. | Google

Lancashire County Council’s website cites the building is getting refurbished from flood damage as the reason and will remain shut until approximately next Monday (December 16).

The maintained nursery school located on Cedar Avenue offers funded places to children aged nine months to four years.

Breakfast, lunch club and wraparound sessions are available for all children enabling parent's childcare needs to be met.

The nursery is organised into two classes, nine months to two year old (Acorn) and three to four year old classroom (Oak).

Opening times are usually Monday - Friday 7:55am - 4:40pm.

The school’s website also states that the ‘unavoidable’ closure is due to flooding and that they aim to open on Wednesday.

They added that updates will be posted via Parentmail.

