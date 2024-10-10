Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Preston nursery which was forced to close after inspectors found it put children "at significant risk of harm" has been taken over by a new operator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grasshoppers Nursery in Fulwood had its registration to provide childcare services suspended by Ofsted on September 11 "following information received about the provider".

The watchdog ordered the nursery in Oliver’s Place, off Eastway, to close immediately for six weeks while an investigation took place. The Grasshoppers website and social media accounts later vanished, and all calls to the nursery went to voicemail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grasshoppers Nursery in Oliver's Place, off Eastway, Fulwood was described as having ‘weak’ management and was "significantly under-staffed" despite being at near full capacity with 86 children on its books. | Google

Ofsted has now published its full report on the inspection, rating the nursery as ‘inadequate’ and raising significant concerns about children’s safety and wellbeing.

Inspectors described management as ‘weak’ and found the nursery was "significantly under-staffed" despite being at near full capacity with 86 children on its books (out of 87 places).

This left those caring for the children "feeling overwhelmed in a chaotic environment", said Ofsted.

It added that staff did not have the necessary skills, training and knowledge to keep children safe, and told inspectors they were not sure who was in charge each day or who to report any concerns to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said management had not ensured there was an experienced and trained person in charge of the nursery at all times, which "put children's welfare at risk".

It concluded that Grasshoppers "does not provide a safe and secure environment for children”. The nursery, which opened in 2019, was rated ‘good’ when last inspected in 2021. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Google

Other concerns included:

- Inadequate hygiene with some children eating lunch without washing their hands after messy play

- Low staff morale

- Poor communication with parents on their child's progress

- Furniture, such as toy kitchen units, were not secure and babies were able to tip them over

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Cleaning spray bottles left in reach of children To keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news, sign up for our LEP newsletter

Ofsted said it intended to take enforcement action against the nursery - which is registered to Laura McKay Kearney - and a Welfare Requirements Notice would be issued requiring the provider to make significant improvements ahead of further checks.

However, the next day after the Ofsted report was published on October 8 saw the nursery registered to a new provider, Synergy Day Care Ltd.

It has joined the Tudor House Day Nursery group, which runs a number of nurseries around Lancashire, including a branch in Ribbleton, Preston. The Fulwood branch has been renamed ‘Tudor House Day Nursery @ Grasshoppers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Tudor House Day Nursery told the Post: “We are a different company and the report that was published is nothing to do with us and it is not our business to comment.

“To confirm, the previous owners and management have nothing to do with the new nursery. Laura Kearney is not involved in the new nursery in any way.

“The new nursery is Tudor House Day Nursery @ Grasshoppers, which is owned and run by a completely separate company.

“Tudor House Day Nursery have a site at Ribbleton already and have multiple sites in Lancashire. All with very good Ofsted ratings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a completely new nursery, completely refurbished, with new resources and equipment. The nursery will have a new management team, so even the old management team are not being hired by the new nursery.”