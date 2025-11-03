Flood alerts have been issued across Lancashire as heavy rain takes its toll - with plenty more forecast.

The Environment Agency says people in five local areas should be prepared for possible flooding, with rainfall continuing until at least Wednesday.

They said: “Local flooding is possible from rivers and surface water across parts of the North of England on Monday and Tuesday, and possible but not expected more widely across parts of England between Monday and Wednesday. Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.”

Residents have been warned to take care and avoid cycling or driving through flood water.

Previous flooding at Skerton Lune Promenade at the River Lune.

Where is affected?

Lower River Lune and Conder: Flooding is possible from the early hours of November 3. Locations most affected will be low lying land and roads near to the river Lune, Conder and Keer and other watercourses from Kirkby Lonsdale to Galgate including Gressingham, Carnforth, Hornby, Wray, Bentham and Lancaster. The EA say: “We are clearing blockages from debris screens and closely monitoring the situation.”

Lower River Wyre: Flooding is possible from the early hours of November 3. Locations most affected will be low lying land and roads near to the river Wyre, river Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall. The EA say: “We are clearing blockages from debris screens and closely monitoring the situation.”

River Calder: Rising river levels over the next two days may lead to flooding on November 4. The EA say: “Flooding is possible on November 4. Locations most affected will be low lying land and roads near rivers. Further rain across today, Monday, November 3 and Tuesday, November 4, will lead to increased river levels which will peak on Tuesday...We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Upper River Ribble, Hodder: Rising river levels overnight may lead to flooding - from the early hours of November 3. Locations most affected will be low lying land and roads near to the rivers Ribble, Hodder and other watercourses, from Settle to Samlesbury including Clitheroe, Gisburn, Sawley, Waddington and Ribchester. The EA say: “We are clearing blockages from debris screens closely monitoring the situation.”

Upper River Wyre, Brock: Flooding is possible from the early hours November 3. Locations most affected will be low lying land and roads near to the rivers Wyre, Calder and Brock and other watercourses from Abbeystead to Catterall including Scorton, Garstang, Bilsborrow, Ainspool and Churchtown. The EA say: “We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and closely monitoring the situation. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”

Keep your eye on the latest alerts here: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings