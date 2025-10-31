Four office buildings at Leyland Business Park have been earmarked for demolition.

Promontoria UK Property Leyland Ltd has applied to South Ribble Borough Council to demolish Centurion House, as well as Sterling Court, The Annex and a redundant outbuiling at the 50-acre site off Centurion Way. The total floorspace involved is 34,565 sq ft.

Under the ‘reasons why demolition need to take place’ section of the application form, the company has simply put: “Commercial decision to demolish the buildings”.

The applicant has submitted a demolition method statement, that suggests that if permission is granted, work would begin on January 5, 2026, and would finish on April 3, with site hours 7.30am to 4.30pm. All deliveries will access the site via Centurion Way, Leyland.

The site was formally known as Spurrier Works, then Lancashire Enterprise Business Park, before being shortened to Lancashire Business Park. The site was completed in 1953 by the Ministry of Supply, for the production of military vehicles; one being the centurion tank. Hence the name Centurion Way on the road leading to the site.

Leyland Motors purchased the site from the government in 1956 and renamed it Spurrier Works after the company's co-founder. Between 1950 and 1960, the factory transitioned from military to commercial vehicle production (trucks and buses). After Leyland Trucks went into receivership in 1993, the company was saved by a management buyout. The site was later acquired by LCDL and has since undergone significant investment to become a modern business park.

Centurion House, Leyland Business Park | google

Other applications verified this week in Chorley and South Ribble:

- Alterations to access and shop front in relation to coversion of existing shop to a hairdressers (both in Use Class E) at 217 Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

- Certificate of lawfulness for proposed works forming part of the Preston and South Ribble Area 3 and 4 Flood Risk Management Scheme - raising of the existing flood defence wall utilising glass panels, extending along the south (left) bank of the River Ribble from 2 Bridge Terrace to the viewing platform to the south east of 69 Victoria Road.

- Refurbishment of industrial unit roofs at Units 419-421 and 424 Oakshott Place, Walton Summit Industrial Estate.

- Lawful Development Certificate for the change of use from residential dwelling (Class C3) to small 6-bed HMO (Class C4) at 1 Croston Road, Lostock Hall.

- Retrospective change of use of ground floor from previously approved residential flat (Class C3) to convenience shop (Class E(a)), with regularisation of 2 self-contained flats at first floor (Class C3) at 348 Leyland Lane, Leyland.

- Agricultural determination for the erection of a building for the storage of machinery and associated hardstanding at Jack Green Farm, Oram Road, Brindle.

- Single storey side extension to an existing outbuilding and the erection of an outbuilding (retrospective) at Crawshaw Hall Farm, The Common, Adlington.

