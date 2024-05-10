Boat owners at Jubilee Quay fear for the future of this traditional haven for small fishing boats

Fleetwood’s last remaining fishermen are at loggerheads with the dock owners over fears they will be forced to give up their traditional quay.

The small handful of boat owners on Jubilee Quay say the land was given to the fishermen of Fleetwood by Queen Victoria and is a last remaining legacy of the town’s fishing heritage.

However, Associated British Ports (ABP) the current land owners, say the boat owners’ stubborn stance means they are now obstructing vital flood safety work that needs to be carried out by the Environment Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ABP says it is urging the current occupants of Jubilee Quay to allow engineering inspections to take place without further delay, for the safety of Fleetwood.

A spokesperson from ABP said: “It is very disappointing that a small number of people are seeking to prevent work which is for the good of Fleetwood.”

“ABP agreed to fund the investigatory works at Jubilee Quay for the benefit of the proposed scheme and the community of Fleetwood.

“Despite the plans being communicated in advance to Quay users, and emphasising that they would still have pedestrian access along the Quaywith fencing in place to segregate the workspace from members of the public contractors, ABP’s employees and contractors have experienced wholly unacceptable levels of hostility from the current occupiers of the Quay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has meant we have had to further postpone this vital work.”

However, the fishermen say they are in favour of the environmental inspections but are concerned about the future of Jubilee Quay.

John Worthington said: “We are supportive of the EA’s flood defence plans, although we question where the defences are proposed to end, since knowing this land and the tides as we do, there is no protection included at the end of the quay.

“We fear that any large flooding event will simply sweep around the proposed defences and continue into the town anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also object to proposals we have heard about, to infill the quay, ending Jubilee Quay as a working quayside and any prospect of encouraging small fishing boats back.

“We have asked for assurances that the findings from the proposed survey work will not be used to support ABP’s aggressive agenda of our removal, and the closure of the quay but these assurances have not been forthcoming.”

The fishermen say that during its decades long tenure as the port authority, ABP has allowed thw whole of Fleetwood Docks to be run down.

it was announced earlier this year that Fox Brothers have boiught the docks from ABP and will take over the running of its amenitied.