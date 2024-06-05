First residents move into new £9.5m development of affordable homes in Burnley
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first residents of a new £9.5million development of affordable properties have been handed the keys by an East Lancashire social housing provider.
The latest development built by Calico Homes features 61 timber-framed houses in Kinross Street in Hargher Clough in Burnley, and the provider has more developments planned for the future.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone..
Made up of two and three bed bungalows and two and three-bedroom houses, the properties on the new estate are available for affordable rent with six properties for rent to buy.
Rent to buy aims to help first time buyers get a foot onto the property ladder.
Like many other new homes, the properties include modern features such as solar PV panels and electric vehicle charging points.
The development has been completed by Burnley-based Calico’s Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction after the planning application was submitted in February 2022 with the funding support of Homes England.
To continue with their successful housing developments, Calico Homes have also recently submitted a planning application to build 32 new homes on Villiers Street in South-West Burnley.
The proposed development will be similar to the one on Kinross Street, having a mixture of houses and bungalows, and the site is on the land of former housing demolished over 20 years ago.
Wendy Malone, group director of property at Calico Homes said: “We’re delighted to be handing over the keys to tenants and providing homes that tenants are happy with.
“We know there is a demand for homes in Burnley with a growing population and how hard it can be for people in the area to find a foot on the property ladder.
“It has been great to provide people with the chance to make that step onto the property ladder on this development through the rent to buy scheme.
“Our aim is to continue to invest in the area and make improvements to create a community in which people are proud to be a part of.”
Why not follow our East Lancashire Facebook Page for more news in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.