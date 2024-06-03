Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 20-bed convent, home to Preston’s Carmelite nuns, has sold to a private buyer who plans to redevelop the five-acre site.

The 100-year-old Carmelite Monastery in St Vincent’s Road was listed for sale last year with a price tag of £2 million.

Property agents CBRE were appointed by the Carmelites to find a buyer last June, with potential for housing redevelopment on the site.

The 100-year-old Carmelite Convent sits on a five-acre site off St Vincent’s Road in Fulwood with the potential for housing redevelopment. Credit: Space PR

Now vacant, the building provides a chapel, choir rooms, and refectory, as well as around 20 bedrooms.

Agents CBRE confirmed the property was sold to a private buyer for an undisclosed sum but did not reveal the new owners’ plans for the site.

The convent in St Vincent's Road is located next to the playing fields of Corpus Christ Catholic High School

The property’s freehold also includes extensive, enclosed grounds featuring a self-contained lodge house with two additional bedrooms.

CBRE described the site as a “rare development opportunity”, suitable for either new housing, a care/nursing home, senior living or educational facility.

Shaun Skidmore, senior director of CBRE’s operational retail team said: “This is a unique property in an attractive setting in the desirable Fulwood area of Preston, which is suitable for redevelopment for a variety of uses including care and/or nursing home, senior living, education facility, and residential, subject to planning consent.