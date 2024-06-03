Fulwood £2 million Carmelite monastery with 20 bedrooms sold to private buyer
The 100-year-old Carmelite Monastery in St Vincent’s Road was listed for sale last year with a price tag of £2 million.
Property agents CBRE were appointed by the Carmelites to find a buyer last June, with potential for housing redevelopment on the site.
Now vacant, the building provides a chapel, choir rooms, and refectory, as well as around 20 bedrooms.
Agents CBRE confirmed the property was sold to a private buyer for an undisclosed sum but did not reveal the new owners’ plans for the site.
The property’s freehold also includes extensive, enclosed grounds featuring a self-contained lodge house with two additional bedrooms.
CBRE described the site as a “rare development opportunity”, suitable for either new housing, a care/nursing home, senior living or educational facility.
Shaun Skidmore, senior director of CBRE’s operational retail team said: “This is a unique property in an attractive setting in the desirable Fulwood area of Preston, which is suitable for redevelopment for a variety of uses including care and/or nursing home, senior living, education facility, and residential, subject to planning consent.
“This is a rare property and development opportunity in Preston for prospective investors and developers and we anticipate a lot of interest in the site.”
