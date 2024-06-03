Fulwood £2 million Carmelite monastery with 20 bedrooms sold to private buyer

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 20-bed convent, home to Preston’s Carmelite nuns, has sold to a private buyer who plans to redevelop the five-acre site.

The 100-year-old Carmelite Monastery in St Vincent’s Road was listed for sale last year with a price tag of £2 million.

Property agents CBRE were appointed by the Carmelites to find a buyer last June, with potential for housing redevelopment on the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The 100-year-old Carmelite Convent sits on a five-acre site off St Vincent’s Road in Fulwood with the potential for housing redevelopment. Credit: Space PRThe 100-year-old Carmelite Convent sits on a five-acre site off St Vincent’s Road in Fulwood with the potential for housing redevelopment. Credit: Space PR
The 100-year-old Carmelite Convent sits on a five-acre site off St Vincent’s Road in Fulwood with the potential for housing redevelopment. Credit: Space PR

Now vacant, the building provides a chapel, choir rooms, and refectory, as well as around 20 bedrooms.

Agents CBRE confirmed the property was sold to a private buyer for an undisclosed sum but did not reveal the new owners’ plans for the site.

The convent in St Vincent's Road is located next to the playing fields of Corpus Christ Catholic High SchoolThe convent in St Vincent's Road is located next to the playing fields of Corpus Christ Catholic High School
The convent in St Vincent's Road is located next to the playing fields of Corpus Christ Catholic High School

The property’s freehold also includes extensive, enclosed grounds featuring a self-contained lodge house with two additional bedrooms.

CBRE described the site as a “rare development opportunity”, suitable for either new housing, a care/nursing home, senior living or educational facility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Currently vacant, the part two-, part-three storey building provides a chapel, choir rooms, and refectory, as well as around 20 bedroomsCurrently vacant, the part two-, part-three storey building provides a chapel, choir rooms, and refectory, as well as around 20 bedrooms
Currently vacant, the part two-, part-three storey building provides a chapel, choir rooms, and refectory, as well as around 20 bedrooms

Shaun Skidmore, senior director of CBRE’s operational retail team said: “This is a unique property in an attractive setting in the desirable Fulwood area of Preston, which is suitable for redevelopment for a variety of uses including care and/or nursing home, senior living, education facility, and residential, subject to planning consent.

“This is a rare property and development opportunity in Preston for prospective investors and developers and we anticipate a lot of interest in the site.”

Related topics:Fulwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.