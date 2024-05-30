The location of the trio of planned apartment blocks on Church Street - and how the completed site could look [inset] (images: Google/DAY Architectural)

Two hundred and eighty new apartments could be on the way to Preston city centre after town hall planning officers recommended that councillors approve a 19-storey tower block.

The development - which would also have a four storey element, along with a separate 11-storey residence - has been proposed for a plot at the junction of Church Street and Manchester Road. The site is currently occupied by vacant shops and a surface car park.

Three new retail units also form part of the plans - put forward by TAG Preston Limited - along with the creation of a landscaped central courtyard area.

The site sits within the Stoneygate regeneration area and the proposal will go before Preston City Council’s planning committee next week.

A report to be presented to that meeting reveals that all of the properties are intended to be offered on the open market - with no ‘affordable’ category housing currently included.

However, like several other proposed city centre developments of late, the council’s approval hinges on an agreement to review the financial viability of the scheme at a later date - so that a financial contribution to the provision of affordable housing in Preston could be clawed back if the apartments generate more profit than predicted.

The 19-storey tower would front Manchester Road and feature 125 one-bedroomed apartments and 51 two-bed properties on the upper floors.

Adjoining it would be a four-storey block overlooking Church Street, in which the three commercial units would be located, along with 18 one-bed and six two-bed flats.

A separate 11-storey block would look out onto Shepherd Street, containing 70 single-bed apartments and 10 two-bed apartments.

Five letters in support of the development - on the basis that it would boost the look and commercial appeal of Church Street - have been lodged with the city council.