First look at revamp planned for Blackburn KFC restaurant - as rival Popeyes set to open nearby

Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 12:38 BST
A major refurb is planned for a town KFC - just as a major rival plans to open nearby.

Bosses at KFC in Haslingden Road, Blackburn, want permission to install a new entrance door; install new building cladding, respray some sections of the building and site, and add illuminated and non-illuminated signage to both the building and the site.

It comes after it was announced that Popeyes, the Louisiana fried chicken chain is set to open a drive thru and restaurant later this year on the frontage of the Issa brothers’ EG Group - also in Haslingden Road.

How the KFC in Haslingden Rd, Blackburn, will lookplaceholder image
How the KFC in Haslingden Rd, Blackburn, will look | Sasa Ltd/BwD Council

What will it look like?

Plans submitted to Blackburn with Darwen Council show a striking new mural on the north-east facing elevation, a large chicken motif on the south west elevation, and many existing features, including fencing, a pylon sign and menu board resprayed in grey or black.

The block paving is also to be jet-washed, the car park re-white lined and all bollards will be re-sprayed in grey.

No internal changes have been announced.

