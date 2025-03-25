First look at revamp planned for Blackburn KFC restaurant - as rival Popeyes set to open nearby
Bosses at KFC in Haslingden Road, Blackburn, want permission to install a new entrance door; install new building cladding, respray some sections of the building and site, and add illuminated and non-illuminated signage to both the building and the site.
It comes after it was announced that Popeyes, the Louisiana fried chicken chain is set to open a drive thru and restaurant later this year on the frontage of the Issa brothers’ EG Group - also in Haslingden Road.
What will it look like?
Plans submitted to Blackburn with Darwen Council show a striking new mural on the north-east facing elevation, a large chicken motif on the south west elevation, and many existing features, including fencing, a pylon sign and menu board resprayed in grey or black.
The block paving is also to be jet-washed, the car park re-white lined and all bollards will be re-sprayed in grey.
No internal changes have been announced.
